Left Menu
Development News Edition

Unidentified man's body with disfigured head found in Noida

An unidentified man's body with a severely disfigured head was found along a road in Noida on Monday, police said. “The head was severely disfigured, making it very difficult to establish the identity of the deceased.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 20-07-2020 15:54 IST | Created: 20-07-2020 15:07 IST
Unidentified man's body with disfigured head found in Noida
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

An unidentified man's body with a severely disfigured head was found along a road in Noida on Monday, police said. Passersby spotted the body along a service road in Sector 94 police post area and alerted the police around 9.30 am, a senior officer said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Sankalp Sharma said prima facie it appeared that the man was killed somewhere else and his body was dumped here. "Our primary focus is on establishing the identity of the deceased and based on that, legal proceedings could be initiated in the case. There is a tattoo on the right arm with 'Vicky' inscribed on it (in English) and we are taking that as the lead," Sharma said.

The deceased is believed to be around 26 or 27 years old, according to an official from the local Sector 39 police station. "The head was severely disfigured, making it very difficult to establish the identity of the deceased. There was no other injury mark on the body," the official told PTI.

The body has been sent for postmortem while efforts are on to ascertain the identity of the deceased, the police said.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: CDC reports coronavirus cases rise nearly 75,000; Germany's coronavirus cases rise by 202 to 201,574 and more

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts slated for August 2 return; UAE aims to launch Mars mission on July 20 and more

World News Roundup: Four killed in Sierra Leone protest; Myanmar holds muted Martyrs' Day tribute and more

Afghan lawmakers condemn shelling by Pakistan forces on Eastern provinces

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

India ranks among 10 worst countries for working people: ITUC

India is among the 10 worst countries for working people, according to the seventh edition of the International Trade Union Confederation ITUC Global Rights Index that ranks 144 countries on the degree of respect for workers rights. The oth...

Head of Bolivian soccer dies after contracting coronavirus

Csar Salinas, the president of the Bolivian soccer federation, has died from complications linked to COVID-19. He was 58. The federation announced the death on its social media channels on Sunday.Salinas had been admitted to a private clini...

Dutch military helicopter crashes in Caribbean, two killed

A Dutch military helicopter crashed in the Caribbean Sea near the island of Aruba, killing two of the four people on board, the Dutch defense ministry said on Monday. Rob Bauer, the Dutch armed forces chief, said it was not clear what cause...

Outbreak in northwest China spreads to 2nd city

Chinas latest coronavirus outbreak has spread to a second city in the northwestern region of Xinjiang. One of the 17 new cases reported on Monday was in the ancient Silk Road city of Kashgar, the regional government said on its official mic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020