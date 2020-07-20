Criminal held after shootout with police in Noida

A criminal, involved in around a dozen cases of loot and theft, was arrested in Noida after a shootout with police, in which he was injured, officials said on Monday. The encounter took place around midnight in Sector-63 after the accused, who was fleeing on a motorcycle with an accomplice, was chased down by a police team, they said.

"Yunus Malik opened fire on the police team and got hit in retaliatory action by policemen. He got shot in his leg and was taken to a hospital. His accomplice, Sanju, managed to escape and a search is on to nab him too," Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Ankur Aggarwal said. Malik, who lives in Ghaziabad's Kavinagar area, is named in at least 11 FIRs, including those registered for loot and thefts, and under the Arms Act. The cases against him are lodged at various police stations in Noida and Greater Noida, Aggarwal said.

An illegal firearm and some ammunition weer seized from him, and the motorcycle, which was stolen from Delhi, has been impounded, police said. A fresh FIR has been registered at the Phase-3 police station under Indian Penal Code sections 307 (attempted murder) and those related to theft, they added.