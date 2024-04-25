Left Menu

Over 2.94 Million Voters to Elect Ghaziabad's Representative on Friday

Web casting will be done from 1,549 polling stations, according to official figures.A total of 1,127 polling stations, the maximum, lie in the Sahibabad area, followed by Loni 530, Muradnagar 515, Ghaziabad 506, and Dholana 414, the figures show.In 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the voter turnout in Ghaziabad was low.

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 25-04-2024 22:24 IST | Created: 25-04-2024 22:23 IST
Over 2.94 Million Voters to Elect Ghaziabad's Representative on Friday
Rrepresentative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A total of 29,41,624 voters, including 177 belonging to the third gender, in Ghaziabad will elect their Lok Sabha representative on Friday with 14 candidates in the fray for the election from the constituency.

The Ghaziabad Lok Sabha seat is spread across five assembly segments of Loni, Muradnagar, Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, and Dholana. Of these, Dholana geographically comes in adjoining Hapur district.

The constituency has 3,092 polling stations, of which, 608 have been categorised as 'critical' and 37 as 'vulnerable'. Web casting will be done from 1,549 polling stations, according to official figures.

A total of 1,127 polling stations, the maximum, lie in the Sahibabad area, followed by Loni (530), Muradnagar (515), Ghaziabad (506), and Dholana (414), the figures show.

''In 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the voter turnout in Ghaziabad was low. I appeal to you to break this trend this time and make Ghaziabad among the constituencies with highest turnout by casting your votes,'' District Magistrate and District Election Officer Indra Vikram Singh said.

''If any residents' welfare association (RWA) or society records 10 per cent more voter turnout this time than last time, then we will honour them separately,'' Singh said.

In 2019, BJP's Gen (retired) V K Singh won the Lok Sabha poll from Ghaziabad. This time, he has been replaced by sitting MLA Atul Garg.

Garg is competing with Congress' Dolly Sharma, BSP's Nand Kishor Pundir, Rashtra Nirman Party's Anand Kumar, Rashtriya Jan Karmath Party's Anshul Gupta, Subhashwadi Bhartiya Samajwadi Party's Dhirendra Singh Bhadauria, Samaj Vikas Kranti Party's Jagdish Yadav, and Right to Recall Party's Pooja.

Besides them, six Independent candidates -- Abhishek Pundir, Avdesh Kumar, Aurangjev, Kavita, Natthu Singh Chaudhary, and Ravi Kumar Panchal -- are in the fight, according to the official list.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Battling climate change, Japan looks to seagrass for carbon capture

Battling climate change, Japan looks to seagrass for carbon capture

Global
2
Zomato Celebrates Plastic-Free Innovations with Packathon Winners

Zomato Celebrates Plastic-Free Innovations with Packathon Winners

 India
3
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global
4
Global immunization efforts saved 154 million lives over past 50 years: The Lancet

Global immunization efforts saved 154 million lives over past 50 years: The ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024