Left Menu
Development News Edition

Vikas Dubey's post-mortem report says he died of excessive blood loss

He had a slightly deeper wound and swelling in the stomach. "The post-mortem report, however, does not mention any blackening," the official said and added, due to this, it could not be deciphered from how much distance the firing was done on Vikas." Dubey, the prime accused in the killing of eight policemen in Kanpur's Bikru village on July 3, was gunned down in an encounter on July 10..

PTI | Kanpur | Updated: 20-07-2020 15:53 IST | Created: 20-07-2020 15:46 IST
Vikas Dubey's post-mortem report says he died of excessive blood loss
Vikas Dubey [File Photo] Image Credit: ANI

Slain gangster Vikas Dubey's post-mortem report, which was put in the public domain on Monday, confirmed that he had died of excessive blood loss. The autopsy findings confirmed that the dreaded gangster had received three bullet injuries.

Dubey succumbed to the injuries sustained in a police encounter in the Sachendi area on the outskirts of Kanpur on July 10. The post-mortem was performed by a panel of three senior doctors AK Awasthi, SK Mishra, and V Chaturvedi, and the entire process were videographed by Arvind Trivedi.

According to the post-mortem report, there were a total of 10 wounds on Dubey's body, said an official on the condition of anonymity. "Six were entry and exit wounds of bullets, while the four other wounds were on the right side of the body," he said.

These wounds on the head, elbow, ribs, and abdomen were due to falling on the ground after Dubey was shot thrice, the official added. The first bullet pierced through the right shoulder, while the other two went through the left side of his chest, he said.

Dubey also had a small wound and swelling on his head and his elbow was bruised. He had a slightly deeper wound and swelling in the stomach.

"The post-mortem report, however, does not mention any blackening," the official said and added, due to this, it could not be deciphered from how much distance the firing was done on Vikas." Dubey, the prime accused in the killing of eight policemen in Kanpur's Bikru village on July 3, was gunned down in an encounter on July 10.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: CDC reports coronavirus cases rise nearly 75,000; Germany's coronavirus cases rise by 202 to 201,574 and more

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts slated for August 2 return; UAE aims to launch Mars mission on July 20 and more

World News Roundup: Four killed in Sierra Leone protest; Myanmar holds muted Martyrs' Day tribute and more

Afghan lawmakers condemn shelling by Pakistan forces on Eastern provinces

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Allow home quarantine only if coronavirus protocols followed: UP CM to officials

Stressing that a large number of asymptomatic coronavirus patients are still hiding their infection, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday asked officials to allow home quarantine only if all protocols related to the diseas...

Won't accept any unilateral revision of pay by Air India: Indian Commercial Pilots' Association

The Indian Commercial Pilots Association ICPA on Monday wrote to Air India CMD stating that any unilateral change by AI from agreed-upon wage settlement would be illegal and would not be in the interest of the national carrier. The manageme...

French state ready to finance repair work to Nantes cathedral

The French state is ready to finance work to repair the 15th-century cathedral in the city of Nantes which was damaged in a fire last weekend, French finance minister Bruno Le Maire said on Monday. The state is ready to respond financially,...

India ranks among 10 worst countries for working people: ITUC

India is among the 10 worst countries for working people, according to the seventh edition of the International Trade Union Confederation ITUC Global Rights Index that ranks 144 countries on the degree of respect for workers rights. The oth...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020