Three youths get drowned in Ganga: Official

Three youths were drowned in the Ganga river here on Monday when they went to take bath in it on the occasion of Somwati Amawasya, said police The incident occurred at the Panchal Ghat of the river. The four started drowning suddenly as they had ventured into deep water.

PTI | Farrukhabad | Updated: 20-07-2020 16:04 IST | Created: 20-07-2020 16:04 IST
The incident occurred at the Panchal Ghat of the river. "Despite a ban on taking bath in river Ganga, put in place due to outbreak of COVID-19, Vishal (28), Pradeeep (17), Parvinder (18) and Umesh Chandra went to take a dip. The four started drowning suddenly as they had ventured into deep water. Umesh was saved by a boatman, but the three others were drowned," said City Magistrate Ashok Kumar Maurya

The victims’ bodies have been sent for the post-mortem, he said, adding their family members have been informed.

