Second policeman dies of COVID-19 in Assam

Another policeman succumbed to COVID-19 in Assam on Monday, taking the death toll due to the disease in the state to 58, according to the state police. NK Rajesh Narzary is the second person in the force to die of coronavirus infection after Hareswar Nath who lost his life on July 10.

"We are saddened to inform that NK Rajesh Narzary, 9th APBn, who was battling #Covid19, made the supreme sacrifice today. Our deepest condolences are with the family and colleagues of NK Rajesh Narzary," Assam Police tweeted. "We stand in solidarity with all the brave #CoronaWarriors of Assam Police," it added.

Assam Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) G P Singh tweeted that Narzary was admitted at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) on July 4 for treatment of COVID-19 related ailments and he was in the ICU. Condoling his demise, Director General of Police Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta said that all assistance will be extended to the family of the "brave corona warrior".

The Assam government on its official Twitter handle said, "#CoronaWarriors are making supreme sacrifice for the citizens. Let's NOT DISHONOUR them by taking #COVID19India protocols casually." "As on today, a total of 869 of our personnel have tested positive for #Corona, out of which 484 have recovered... After fighting bravely, 50 of our #CoronaWarriors have already joined back for duty," Assam Police tweeted on Sunday night. Assam has recorded a total of 23,999 COVID-19 cases so far.