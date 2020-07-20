Left Menu
Development News Edition

Train engine hits dumper at station in Mumbai; no casualty

The engine of the Amritsar-bound Paschim Express train hit a dumper truck at the suburban Kandivali station on Monday, but no casualty was reported, a railway official said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-07-2020 18:20 IST | Created: 20-07-2020 18:20 IST
Train engine hits dumper at station in Mumbai; no casualty

The engine of the Amritsar-bound Paschim Express train hit a dumper truck at the suburban Kandivali station on Monday, but no casualty was reported, a railway official said. The incident took place around 12.30 pm when a contractor's dumper carrying construction material was parked near the tracks, sources in the Western Railway said.

There was no report of any casualty or damage to train coaches in the incident which delayed the departure of the Mumbai (Bandra Terminus)-Amritsar Paschim Express, the official said. The Western Railway (WR) has ordered a junior administrative grade-level inquiry into the accident.

"The down (Amritsar-bound) Paschim Express dashed into the dumper on fifth rail line at Kandivali. No passenger sustained any injury," Western Railway's Chief Public Relations Officer Sumit Thakur said. The locomotive got a dent on a side, the sources said, adding the dumper and railway premises at the station suffered some damage.

Following the incident, the train was halted at the spot for about an hour, they said. Later, the train moved from Kandivali at about 1.30 pm and reached Borivali station, where the engine was replaced and it left for onward journey at 2.35 pm, Thakur said.

According to the WR, the driver of the dumper has been apprehended and his vehicle seized. "Necessary action against departmental staff concerned (of WR) is also being taken accordingly," Thakur said.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: CDC reports coronavirus cases rise nearly 75,000; Germany's coronavirus cases rise by 202 to 201,574 and more

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts slated for August 2 return; UAE aims to launch Mars mission on July 20 and more

World News Roundup: Four killed in Sierra Leone protest; Myanmar holds muted Martyrs' Day tribute and more

Afghan lawmakers condemn shelling by Pakistan forces on Eastern provinces

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Ramesh Chennithala writes to Yechury, says CM Vijayan introduced 'consultancy raj' in Kerala

Kerala opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala wrote to CPI-M General Secretary Sitaram Yechury, alleging that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has introduced consultancy raj in the state as international funding agencies such as World Bank are...

Muzaffarpur shelter home: Brajesh Thakur moves HC against jail for life for sexual assault

Brajesh Thakur, who was sentenced to life imprisonment till his last breath for sexually assaulting several girls in a shelter home in Bihars Muzaffarpur district, has approached the Delhi High Court challenging his conviction and jail term...

First human trial of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine shows promise

AstraZenecas experimental COVID-19 vaccine was safe and produced an immune response in early-stage clinical trials in healthy volunteers, data showed on Monday.The vaccine, called AZD1222 and being developed by AstraZeneca and scientists at...

UK coronavirus vaccine prompts immune response in early test

Scientists at Oxford University say their experimental coronavirus vaccine has been shown in an early trial to prompt a protective immune response in hundreds of people who got the shot. British researchers first began testing the vaccine i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020