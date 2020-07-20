Guj: Key drug dealer, 3 others held with drugs worth Rs 34L

The Ahmedabad Crime Branch arrested four persons with party drug methamphetamine worth Rs 34.24 lakh, an official said on Monday. A raid was conducted on Sunday night, based on a tip off, at a hotel in Shah-e-Alam area and three peddlers from Mumbai were held with 342 grams of methamphetamine tablets worth Rs 34.24 lakh, he said.

"They were here to deliver the drugs to Shahnawaz Pathan, the main drug dealer in the city. He too has been arrested from his home in Shahpur area," Special Commissioner, Crime Branch, Ajay Tomar said. The three drug peddlers were identified as Barkatali Shaikh (35), his wife Rubina (31), and Ali Mohammed Shaikh (26), all residents of Mumbai.

"Barkatali was involved in sending drugs into the city since many years. He was wanted in a similar case lodged against him last year. Shahnawaz Pathan, who was supposed to take delivery of the drugs, and then sell it in the city in small packets, is a dreaded drug dealer arrested in 2014 with 19 kilograms of charas," Tomar informed. "Pathan's mother was also a drug dealer. She was murdered a few years ago after which Pathan entered the trade.

He was arrested in 2014 and came out of jail last year. We have recovered Rs 4.16 lakh and small sized plastic bags from his home," the official added..