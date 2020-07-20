COVID-19: More recoveries than new cases reported from SAS Nagar, Punjab

Punjab's Sahibzada Ajit Singh (SAS) Nagar district saw a greater number of recoveries than new cases on Monday, taking the total number of recoveries in the district to 362. In the last 24 hours, Punjab's health department reported a total of 20 positive cases and 44 recoveries.

One death was also reported of a 65-year-old woman from Zirakpur who had previously been suffering from hypertension and diabetes. The total number of active cases in SAS Nagar is now 177 and a total of 362 people have been cured. So far, 12 deaths have been reported from the district.

Meanwhile, Punjab reported a total of 10,100 COVID cases, including 3311 active cases and 254 deaths. (ANI)