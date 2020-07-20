JK records its highest daily spike of 751 COVID-19 cases; 10 virus deaths also reported

Jammu and Kashmir recorded its highest single-day spike of 751 COVID-19 cases on Monday as 10 fresh deaths pushed the toll to 254, officials said. "Ten persons who were COVID-19 positive died over the past 24 hours," an official said, adding nine of the cases were reported from Valley and one from Jammu region.

Of the 254 deaths so far, 234 were from Valley and 20 from the Jammu region. Of the 751 new cases, 240 were from Jammu region and 511 from Valley.

There are now 6,122 active cases, while 8,274 patients have recovered, the officials said. Monday's cases include 164 people who had returned to the UT recently.

The officials said Srinagar district in central Kashmir recorded the highest 171 new cases followed by 111 in Pulwama in south Kashmir. The total number of infected persons in Jammu and Kashmir has risen to 14,650.