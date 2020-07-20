Loaded rucks from Afghanistan crossed over to India to facilitate transit trade

Eight trucks from Afghanistan crossed over to India through the Attari-Wagah border to facilitate transit trade. "Six Afghani trucks (three carrying mulethi and three carrying dry fruits) crossed over to India on Monday. Earlier, two trucks carrying mulethi had come to India on Saturday after Pakistan had allowed resumption of Afghan exports to India via Wagah border," Chandan Kumar, Customs official at Integrated Check Post (ICP), Attari said.

"Afghan exports to India had been suspended due to the coronavirus induced lockdown. Proper norms for the containment of the coronavirus are being followed while unloading the Afghan goods at the Integrated Check Post, Attari," he added. The Afghan exports to India resumed on July 15. (ANI)