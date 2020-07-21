Left Menu
Human trials of Covaxin begin at Goa's Redkar Hospital: Pramod Sawant

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has said that the human trials of coronavirus vaccine have begun at the state's Redkar Hospital and congratulated the team behind it.

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 21-07-2020 05:15 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 05:15 IST
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

"Human trials of Covaxin, an indigenously developed vaccine for COVID-19, has begun at Redkar Hospital in Goa. This is a testimony of India's immense potential in healthcare innovation. My best wishes to the entire team working on Covaxin," Sawant tweeted on Monday.

The country's top drug regulator had recently given a green signal for human clinical trials for COVID-19 vaccine candidate Covaxin, which has been developed by the Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the ICMR and the National Institute of Virology (NIV). (ANI)

