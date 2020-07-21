TN Guv, CM condole Lalji Tandon's demise

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit and Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Tuesday condoled the demise of Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon and paid rich tributes to the departed leader. The 85 year-old Tandon died at a hospital in Lucknow early on Tuesday morning.

Purohit said Tandon's death was an "irreparable loss to the people of India" and expressd shock and grief over the veteran's death. "He was a great statesmen, effective administrator and wonderful human being. He devoted his whole life for the welfare of the people of India particularly of Uttar Pradesh," he said in a condolence message released by the Raj Bhavan here.

Tandon had served as UP Cabinet Minister, Leader of House and Leader of Opposition in that state Assembly, he recalled. "He was (an) active Parliamentarian in Lok Sabha.. his demise is an irreparable loss to the people of India," Purohit added.

The governor conveyed his deep condolences to the bereaved members of the family and said he prayed to the Almighty God to rest his soul in peace. Palaniswami also recalled Tandon's various positions in the past including that of Bihar governor and recalled his "excellent public service." "Mr Lalji Tandon's death is a great loss to the people of Uttar Pradesh," he said in a statement and extended his sympathies with the bereaved family members.