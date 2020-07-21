Left Menu
Development News Edition

African Energy Chamber and Mozambican Oil & Gas Chamber sign agreement

With multi-billion-dollar LNG projects under construction, including Coral South FLNG and Mozambique LNG, the country is on its way to becoming a global gas market and competitive African energy frontier.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Johannesburg | Updated: 21-07-2020 15:23 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 15:23 IST
African Energy Chamber and Mozambican Oil & Gas Chamber sign agreement
In order to assist Mozambique’s nascent hydrocarbons industry to build capacity, develop sustainable business models and attract investment, the African Energy Chamber has signed a cooperation agreement with the newly-established Mozambican Oil & Gas Chamber. Image Credit: ANI

The African Energy Chamber (EnergyChamber.org) and the Mozambican Oil & Gas Chamber (CPGM) have signed a cooperation agreement to support the development of local content in Mozambique and the attraction of investments into key segments of the country's energy industry.

With multi-billion-dollar LNG projects under construction, including Coral South FLNG and Mozambique LNG, the country is on its way to becoming a global gas market and competitive African energy frontier. Ongoing developments, and potential future ones such as Rovuma LNG, have the potential to transform the Mozambican economy not only through the generation of revenues for the state but also through the monetization of domestic gas across industries.

As it is the case with other upcoming African producers such as Senegal or Uganda, Mozambique has a unique opportunity to propel its economic growth via the sound development of its natural resources. However, such a journey will be successful only if beneficial to the local economy, local goods and services, and local jobs creation. Only by building domestic capacity, promoting an enabling environment for investors, and adopting best industry practices can Mozambique succeed in becoming the energy frontier the continent is hoping for.

In order to assist Mozambique's nascent hydrocarbons industry to build capacity, develop sustainable business models and attract investment, the African Energy Chamber has signed a cooperation agreement with the newly-established Mozambican Oil & Gas Chamber. Both institutions have agreed to join their resources and efforts in order to support technology transfers, attract investments across the value chain and promote joint-venture and partnerships between local companies and regional and international firms.

"Mozambique has already set an example of sound policy and governance, which is why key FIDs have been successfully taken and major infrastructure projects are currently under-construction. However, true sustainability will come from the local value generated by such developments. The African Energy Chamber applauds the Government of Mozambique for taking all initiatives to build domestic capacity, and intends to work closely with the private sector via its partnership with the Mozambican Oil & Gas Chamber to offer all possible support to the development of the Mozambican gas industry," declared Nj Ayuk, Executive Chairman at the African Energy Chamber.

"The Mozambican Oil & Gas Chamber is growing rapidly in order to represent Mozambique's private sector and advocate for the sustainable development of our hydrocarbons reserves. We believe that partnerships and a strong public-private dialogue are what will make the development of our industry a successful one and create jobs for Mozambican women and men. We look forward to our cooperation with the African Energy Chamber and to leverage on their global network to promote Mozambique as an energy investment destination," stated Florival Mucave, Chairman of the Mozambican Oil & Gas Chamber.

(With Inputs from APO)

TRENDING

NSE-backed CAMS gets Sebi nod to float IPO

Crash Landing on You actor Hyun Bin reaches Jordan to work on The Negotiations

PM Modi congratulates Arvind Krishna for becoming global head of IBM

South Africa: Restaurants decides to protest against current lockdown restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

New Development Bank approves USD 1 billion COVID-19 Emergency Program Loan to Brazil

BRASILIA, Brazil, July 21, 2020 PRNewswire -- On July 20, 2020, the Board of Directors of the New Development Bank NDB approved a COVID-19 Emergency Program Loan of USD 1 billion to the Government of the Federative Republic of Brazil. The r...

Norway's Adevinta buys eBay classifieds unit in $9.2 billion deal

EBay Inc is selling its classifieds business to Norways Adevinta in a deal worth 9.2 billion that will create the worlds largest online classifieds group, the companies said on Tuesday. Under the terms of the deal, the US company will get 2...

ICICI Prudential Life June qtr net profit marginally up at Rs 288cr

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance on Tuesday posted marginal 0.9 per cent increase in net profit to Rs 288 crore for the quarter ending June compared to that of Rs 285 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal. The new business premium ...

DCM Shriram net profit declines 69 pc to 69.1 cr in Apr-Jun qtr

DCM Shriram on Tuesday reported 69 per decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 69.1 crore for the quarter ended June 30, mainly due to higher expenses. Its net profit stood at Rs 221.07 crore in the year-ago period.Diversified group DCM Sh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020