Man arrested after being found in possession of heroin: Police

An alleged drug peddler was arrested in the adjoining Udhampur district after he was found in possession of over 100 gm of heroin, police said on Tuesday. The accused, arrested late last night, was identified as Susheel Sharma of Kaghote village under Ramnagar tehsil of the district, they said.

The man was accosted by a patrolling police team on being spotted moving suspiciously at Jakhani Chowk on the highway, they said, adding on being frisked, he was found in possession of 112 gm of heroin. On recovery of the contraband, the man was arrested and a case under the NDPS Act was lodged against him, said police, adding further investigation is on.