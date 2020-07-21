Man shot dead at his shop in Punjab's Dasuya

A 45-year-old man was shot dead by two unidentified men in Dasuya, about 40 km from here, police said on Tuesday. The two assailants came to Paramjit Singh's shop at the local at grain market on Monday and fired at him, they said. The victim was rushed to a civil hospital where he later succumbed to bullet injuries, police said, adding that the entire incident has been recorded in a CCTV camera installed at the shop.

Paramjit used to deal in sale and purchase of second-hand cars. Deputy Superintendent of Police (Dasuya) Anil Bhanot said an investigation into the incident was underway.