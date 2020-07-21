COVID-19 lockdown extended in Ballia till July 26

The Ballia district administration on Tuesday extended the lockdown in the district headquarters and adjoining areas till July 26 amid the rising number of COVID-19 cases. The lockdown was imposed on July 3 and was initially intended to be in place till July 10.

"Following the increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in the district, the lockdown has been extended till July 26 in district headquarters and adjoining areas,” said District Magistrate Hari Pratap Shahi. “Lockdown has been declared in Rasra tehsil of the district too till July 23," he added.

Earlier, on July 9, the district administration here had extended the complete lockdown imposed in Ballia city and its surrounding areas till July 21 because of the rising cases of coronavirus. As per the health bulletin issued here on Tuesday, as many as 50 fresh COVID-19 cases have been reported from the district.