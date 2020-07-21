Left Menu
Pb govt signs MoU with IIT Ropar for skill development

21-07-2020
The Punjab government has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Indian Institute of Technology, Ropar, in the area of skill development. According to a government statement, the MoU provides for the IIT's technical education department to become an academic mentor for the state's engineering colleges at Gurdaspur and Ferozepur, Sri Guru Gobind Singh Skill Institute at Chamkaur Sahib, five government polytechnics and 10 government ITIs.

The institute will also help the state in developing a model ITI and a model polytechnic. Others would be modelled on similar lines subsequently, it said. IIT-Ropar Director S K Das suggested that the state should take the initiative of setting up a defence manufacturing corridor with the institute's support. Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said he will take up the issue with the Centre.

He urged the IIT to help the state in the manufacture of small devices for controlling water wastage in irrigation. In response, Das assured the chief minister of the institute's full support. Singh directed Punjab Chief Secretary Vini Mahajan to resolve the IIT's land acquisition-related issues, while urging the institute to develop its campus as a green campus, with extensive landscaping and afforestation. He also directed the chief secretary to constitute a committee to look into the IIT director's submission that private universities and colleges in the state are increasing seats for engineering courses without any checks and balances.

In a separate video conference, Indian Institute of Management, Amritsar, extended support to the state government in promoting skill development. IIM Director Ramamoorthy Nagarajan said the institution would be organising various short-term courses for officers, including excise, business management, taxation and others..

