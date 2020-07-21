Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus is not disease but punishment for our sins by God: Samajwadi Party MP

Two days after a video of Shafiqur Rahman, the Samajwadi Party MP from Sambhal, surfaced on the Internet in which he was seen saying that "coronavirus is not a disease but a punishment by God for our sins", Rahman on Tuesday reiterated that the "best way to come out of the coronavirus crisis is to seek forgiveness from Almighty".

ANI | Sambhal (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 21-07-2020 19:57 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 19:57 IST
Coronavirus is not disease but punishment for our sins by God: Samajwadi Party MP
Shafiqur Rahman, Samajwadi Party MP from Sambhal speaking to ANI on Tuesday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Two days after a video of Shafiqur Rahman, the Samajwadi Party MP from Sambhal, surfaced on the Internet in which he was seen saying that "coronavirus is not a disease but a punishment by God for our sins", Rahman on Tuesday reiterated that the "best way to come out of the coronavirus crisis is to seek forgiveness from Almighty". A video has surfaced on July 19 in which Rahman has said that on the occasion of Bakr Eid, markets should be opened so that people can buy animals from there. Mosques and Eidgahs should be opened for people to offer prayers to end coronavirus.

"No cure of coronavirus has been found so far, which means coronavirus is not a disease but punishment by God for our sins. The best cure of corona is that we all pray to the Almighty," he had said in the video. While speaking to ANI, Rahman reiterated that coronavirus is not a disease but a punishment by God for our sins.

"If the administration allows us to offer prayers in the mosque, we will ensure that everyone follows social distancing norms and wears a mask while praying. If they do not allow, we will offer a prayer from our homes. There is a need for cooperation among people. We have put a proposal to allow us to offer prayer in a mosque. We will follow whatever policy, the government will announce," he said. "It is not a disease. The best way to come out from this crisis is to seek forgiveness from God, if God forgives us we will be free from coronavirus," he added.

Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday reported 2,151 new COVID-19 cases and 37 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the active cases to 20,204 and death toll to 1,229, said the State Health Department. (ANI)

TRENDING

NSE-backed CAMS gets Sebi nod to float IPO

Crash Landing on You actor Hyun Bin reaches Jordan to work on The Negotiations

PM Modi congratulates Arvind Krishna for becoming global head of IBM

South Africa: Restaurants decides to protest against current lockdown restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Hillary Clinton blames Trump admin for Chinese aggression against its neighbours

Former US secretary of state Hillary Clinton on Tuesday blamed the Trump administrations inconsistent foreign policy for the current Chinese territorial aggression against its own people and neighbors, including India. Clinton, who lost to ...

Maharashtra reports 8,369 new COVID-19 cases, 246 fatalities

With 8,369 new COVID-19 cases and 246 fatalities reported in Maharashtra, the tally of coronavirus cases reached 3,27,031 on Tuesday. There are 1,32,236 active cases and 1,82,217 recoveries, stated the Health Department.Mumbai has reported ...

India, Spain vow to strengthen economic ties for post-COVID recovery

India and Spain on Tuesday agreed to strengthen bilateral economic relations for post-COVID recovery and exchanged views on key global issues including counter-terrorism and multilateral cooperation at international foraThe sixth Foreign Of...

In U.S. South, governors clash with local leaders on masks, stay-at-home orders

The governors of Texas, Florida and Georgia, where COVID-19 is raging, pushed back hard on Tuesday against local leaders who want to impose tighter restrictions to control the runaway spread of the coronavirus in their areas.In Texas, Gover...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020