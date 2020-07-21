Left Menu
Punjab: Farmers protest against Centre's farm ordinances

The committee's president Kuldeep Singh accused the government of trying to help corporate firms with these ordinances. The farmers expressed apprehension that these ordinances may lead to discontinuation of the Minimum Support Price (MSP). The farmers agitating outside the residence of the Union minister of state for commerce and industry wore masks and maintained social distancing norms.

PTI | Hoshiarpur | Updated: 21-07-2020 20:05 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 19:57 IST
Punjab: Farmers protest against Centre's farm ordinances
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Farmers under the banner of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee on Tuesday staged a dharna outside the residence of Union minister Som Parkash here in protest against the Centre's agricultural ordinances. The committee's president Kuldeep Singh accused the government of trying to help corporate firms with these ordinances.

The farmers expressed apprehension that these ordinances may lead to discontinuation of the Minimum Support Price (MSP). They opposed three recently passed ordinances, namely the Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Ordinance, Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Ordinance and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Ordinance. The farmers agitating outside the residence of the Union minister of state for commerce and industry wore masks and maintained social distancing norms.

