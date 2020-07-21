Left Menu
Development News Edition

Presented budget in 'consonance' with Union Territories Act, says Narayanasamy

Lashing out at Bedi on Tuesday, the CM said never in the past, particularly during the last four years since Bedi assumed office, had the budget been sent for her perusal. "She had abstained from addressing the House on untenable grounds", he charged.

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 21-07-2020 23:26 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 23:11 IST
Presented budget in 'consonance' with Union Territories Act, says Narayanasamy
Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy Image Credit: ANI

Hitting out at Lt Governor Kiran Bedi for not delivering her customary address to the Assembly on Monday, Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Tuesday said she had abstained on "untenable grounds". The Chief Minister, accused by Bedi of having presented the budget 'without' her approval, said the financial exercise was done in "consonance" with relevant provisions governing the Union Territory.

Under section 27 of the Union Territories Act, 1963, only the Finance Minister, Narayanasamy in this case, had the powers to present the budget and the approval of the Lt Governor is needed only for the date of presenting her inaugural address, he said, adding, this was scrupulously followed. The Chief Minister said he had contacted Union Finance and Home Ministers and also officials in the said departments for the budget proposals which had since been fixed at Rs 9,000 crore.

The 'approval' of the Centre to the budget proposals of the Puducherry government was communicated to the territorial government on July 16. Lashing out at Bedi on Tuesday, the CM said never in the past, particularly during the last four years since Bedi assumed office, had the budget been sent for her perusal.

"She had abstained from addressing the House on untenable grounds", he charged. In yet another episode in their turf war,Bedi had accused Narayanasamy of presenting the budget 'without' her approval on Monday, claiming it was "illegal and irregular." She had also desisted from delivering the customary Governor's address to mark the start of a session, with the budget presentation also scheduled for the same day, i.e on Monday.

"I do not have the budget file approved by the President from the chief minister...if there is delay in enforcing the budget it is the Chief Minister, who is totally responsible. What the Chief Minister is doing is totally illegal and irregular," the former IPS officer had said.

On Tuesday, Narayanasamy told reporters his government had initiated several steps to get the budget passed way back in April this year with a proposed outlay of Rs 9,500 crore. But Bedi wanted to hold a meeting of the State Planning Board to finalize the size of the budget.

Questioning this, Narayanasamy said while the Planning Commission has been dismantled, there could be no Planning Board at the State level. However, the file was sent to the Centre by Lt Governor on May 13. Later, the state cabinet got the nod of the Lt Governor "to address the House on July 20" and it had also been decided the budget will be presented by the CM the same day.

"The Lt Governor approved the cabinet's decision that she presents the address to the House on July 20", he said. This was the procedure envisaged in the relevant statute-obtaining approval of the Lt Governor for fixing the day of her address and presentation of the budget of the UT.

He said he felt sorry that Bedi abstained from addressing the House. "Only the cabinet and the legislators and none else" had the statutory power to peruse the budget, suggest modification or addition of any provision, he said.

"If such a facility was available, there was no need for an Assembly at all which could as well be dissolved and a single person could exercise the powers," he said. The CM pointed out he had asked the Chief Secretary to send to her for approval, the file containing demands for grants to various departments in the budget, and for adoption in the House.

This procedure for approval of the Lt Governor for passing demands for grants in the Assembly "was in keeping with the statutory provisions." He appealed to Bedi to function in coordination with the government, particularly during the current COVID-19 pandemic situation. He also felt sorry on behalf of the Lt Governor for her alleged remarks against doctors involved in the fight against the spread of the Coronavirus.

"I have expressed my regret on behalf of Kiran Bedi on the floor of the House earlier in the day for her alleged criticism of the medical personnel and rebuking a senior medical officer during her visit to the Health department recently," Narayanasamy said. Earlier, Raj Nivas sources had denied the charge she had criticized the Health department and clarified that her inspection was to ensure that all arrangements were there to combat the pandemic.

TRENDING

Church of North India acts against Chotanagpur diocese bishop

Science News Roundup: Applied Materials takes aim at chip speed bottleneck with new tech; United Arab Emirates launches mission to Mars and more

Airtel renews pan-India managed services partnership with Ericsson

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis, cast revealed, what latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Tesla's spent a year terrifying, electrifying Wall Street

Teslas losses were mounting last summer, massive debt payments were looming, and both Wall Street and federal regulators had run out of patience with the erratic behaviour of CEO Elon Musk. One year ago this week, shares plunged 14 after Te...

After lighting strike, Russian teen goalie returns to pitch

When 16-year-old goalkeeper Ivan Zaborovsky was rushed to hospital after being struck by lighting during a warm-up, few thought he would survive. Footage from the stadium outside Moscow where his youth team, FC Znamya Truda, were training o...

Next virus aid package could easily swell past USD 1 trillion

The price tag for the next COVID-19 aid package could quickly swell above USD 1 trillion as White House negotiators negotiate with Congress over money to reopen schools, prop up small businesses, boost virus testing and keep cash flowing to...

Board changes date; students to get Madhyamik mark sheets on

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education on Tuesday said that mark sheets of the Madhyamik Pariksha, the class 10 examination, would be distributed to students on Wednesday and Friday. The Board had earlier announced that mark sheets wi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020