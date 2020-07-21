Left Menu
Techie held for role in phone part thefts at Samsung warehouse

The arrest comes two days after four men, including a mobile phone shop owner in Delhi's Gaffar market, were held in the case, they said. An FIR was lodged in the case on July 18 at the Phase 2 police station based on a complaint from a Samsung official, who alleged mobile phone parts were being stolen from the warehouse for four months, according to officials.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 21-07-2020 23:15 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 23:15 IST
A Samsung engineer was arrested on Tuesday in connection with theft of mobile phone parts worth Rs 80 lakh from a company warehouse in Noida, police said. The arrest comes two days after four men, including a mobile phone shop owner in Delhi's Gaffar market, were held in the case, they said.

An FIR was lodged in the case on July 18 at the Phase 2 police station based on a complaint from a Samsung official, who alleged mobile phone parts were being stolen from the warehouse for four months, according to officials. "During investigation, it came to light that Samsung company's engineer Vikas Kumar Garg, aged around 35, was entrusted with the responsibility of locking the logistics vehicle using a special seal. He would steal some of the seals and keep them at his home and later collude with the vehicle driver for stealing the boxes filled with the costly phone parts,” a police spokesperson said.

Garg, who worked in the Original Equipment Manufacturing department of Samsung, was arrested and eight seals were recovered from his rented accommodation in Greater Noida, the spokesperson said. He has been booked under Indian Penal Code Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 411 (dishonestly receiving property), police said.

Earlier, the police arrested four men in connection with the case. Those held included Gaurav Sikka, who runs a mobile phone shop in Gaffar Market in Delhi's Karol Bagh, Ashok Kumar, Luvkush Singh and Ajay Lal. Luvkush worked for private company Dixon Technologies in Noida which provided electronic items to Samsung. His job was to ensure delivery of products from his firm to the Samsung warehouse, according to police.

Luvkush came in contact with Kumar, who was a vehicle driver in the logistics chain, and together they found Lal, a local resident, who told them he knew someone (Gaurav Sikka) at Gaffar Market who would be ready to buy phone parts from them, police said. They then planned regular theft of mobile phone parts from the warehouse and continued it for four months which were bought by Sikka at Rs 1,000 per octa (diplay screen) which actually costs Rs 2,250 per piece, it said.

Total 22 boxes of mobile phone parts pegged worth Rs 80 lakh were stolen by them. Eighteen boxes were recovered on July 18 and Rs 20 lakh that were earned by them by selling the remaining parts have also been seized, it added..

