UP: Ghaziabad journalist shot at by assailants dies

Ghaziabad-based journalist Vikram Joshi, who was shot in the head by some assailants, succumbed to injuries early Wednesday, his family said. Joshi had lodged a complaint with the police alleging harassment of his niece on July 16 and was shot at around 10.30 pm on Monday near his home in Vijay Nagar area, according to officials

"Yes, he (Vikram Joshi) is no more. He passed away at around 4 am during treatment at the hospital," a family member told PTI

Joshi, who worked with a local daily, was admitted to a private hospital. So far, nine people have been arrested in connection with the case, according to the police.