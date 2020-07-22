Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trials of anti-tank guided missile 'Dhruvastra' conducted in Odisha's Balasore

Trials of Helicopter-launched Nag Missile anti-tank guided missile (HELINA), now named 'Dhruvastra', were conducted on July 15 and July 16 at Integrated Test Range (ITR) in Balasore.

ANI | Balasore (Odisha) | Updated: 22-07-2020 12:57 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 12:57 IST
Trials of anti-tank guided missile 'Dhruvastra' conducted in Odisha's Balasore
Anti-tank guided missile 'Dhruvastra' in action at the Integrated Test Range (ITR) in Balasore, Odisha.. Image Credit: ANI

Trials of Helicopter-launched Nag Missile anti-tank guided missile (HELINA), now named 'Dhruvastra', were conducted on July 15 and July 16 at Integrated Test Range (ITR) in Balasore. The trails were conducted without a helicopter in direct and top attack mode.

These trials come in the backdrop of ongoing disengagement process between India-China at the friction points between the two armies in eastern Ladakh. In July 2019, Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) had carried out three successful test firings of the Nag missiles in the Pokhran firing ranges.

Nag was one of the first five strategic missiles planned to be developed under the Integrated Missile Development Programme initiated in the 1980s. The other missiles developed under the project include the Agni, Prithvi and Akash and all three of them have been successfully developed and inducted into the armed forces. (ANI)

TRENDING

Church of North India acts against Chotanagpur diocese bishop

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis, cast revealed, what latest we know

Is Dakota Johnson bisexual? Chris Martin to propose Jamie Dornan’s onscreen lover with a ring

Airtel renews pan-India managed services partnership with Ericsson

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Ayushmann Khurrana, wife Tahira empower women rag-pickers to be self-reliant this Raksha Bandhan

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana has extended his support in empowering a group of women rag-pickers, who have taken it upon themselves to make and sell rakhis this Raksha Bandhan. Khurrana, along with wife Tahira Kashyap, for years has b...

Six-day lockdown in Kashmir Valley to stem COVID-19 spread

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has imposed a six-day complete lockdown across Kashmir Valley, except for Bandipora district, following a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases in the last three weeks, officials said on Wednesday. The d...

Unichem Lab gets USFDA nod for drug to treat irregular heartbeat

Drug firm Unichem Laboratories on Wednesday said it has received approval from the US health regulator for its Amiodarone tablets used to treat irregular heartbeat. The approved product is a generic version of Wyeth Pharmaceuticals Incs ...

Stranded bus passengers create ruckus, halt local train

Upset over discontinuation of the state transport buses, hundreds of passengers created ruckus at the Nallasopara railway station on Mumbais suburban network and a bus stand nearby for more than two hours, authorities said. Nearly 200 commu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020