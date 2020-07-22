Six-day lockdown in Kashmir Valley to stem COVID-19 spread

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has imposed a six-day lockdown across Kashmir Valley, except for Bandipore district, to stem the spread of COVID-19, officials said on Wednesday. The lockdown, which comes into effect on Wednesday evening, will be reviewed after six days, they said.

There were 502 fresh cases in the Valley on Wednesday. The number of cases in Jammu and Kashmir has risen to 15,258, according to Union Health Ministry figures.