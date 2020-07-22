Left Menu
Pradeep Shinde was forced to make a home outside a shop in Shanti Niketan building on Lady Jamshedji Road after his family members left him there to fend for himself. With partial paralysis restricting his movement, Shinde finds it difficult to walk and would often be seen in a helpless state, said Faiz Sheikh, who owns a dairy shop in the locality.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-07-2020 16:16 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 16:16 IST
Good Samaritan shopkeeper takes care of abandoned old man

A shopkeeper in suburban Mahim here has been taking care of an elderly man suffering from partial paralysis who was abandoned on streets by his Pune- based family four months ago when the lockdown came into force. Pradeep Shinde was forced to make a home outside a shop in Shanti Niketan building on Lady Jamshedji Road after his family members left him there to fend for himself.

With partial paralysis restricting his movement, Shinde finds it difficult to walk and would often be seen in a helpless state, said Faiz Sheikh, who owns a dairy shop in the locality. "When Shinde uncle told me about his plight, I provided him food during the lockdown. But things got worse with the arrival of monsoon and he was left with no safe shelter," Sheikh said.

At one point, the elderly man fell very ill due to the weather and had to be taken to a civic-run hospital nearby, he said. However, a hospital staffer again brought Shinde back to the streets after giving him some medicines, Sheikh said.

Shopkeepers in the area are now trying to get help from local activists to shift Shinde to an old age home, where he can remain safe during the present health crisis..

