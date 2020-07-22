Adityanath asks officials to study case history of patients cured of COVID-19

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday asked officials to study the case history of patients discharged after treatment for COVID-19, saying it could help in improving the recovery rate in the state. Addressing a review meeting with senior officials here, he also suggested that findings of such studies should be shared with high level medical research institutions.

"The case history of those treated successfully for COVID-19 should be studied to see how their treatment was done. As there is no vaccine or medicine, such studies can help in improving recovery rate of patients," the chief minister said. He said activities to check the spread of the virus in containment zones should be monitored and provisions strictly enforced.

"It should also be ensured that people do not face problems, and they get essential commodities delivered to them," Adityanath said, adding that COVID helpdesks set up should be run effectively. He also directed the additional chief secretary of the Medical Education department to review the arrangement for checking COVID-19 in Kanpur and prepare a plan for it after inspection.

Emphasising on contact-tracing of patients, the CM said it was very important and should be done with all "precaution and patience". He said maximum tests should be done and rapid anti-gen tests should be increased, and added that plasma therapy should be used for treatment of patients who are citical. PTI ABN IJT