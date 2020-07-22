Medical officer hospitalised; Lt Governor wishes him well

A senior medical officer of the Health Department here fell ill and was hospitalised on Wednesday after reportedly being reprimanded by the Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi on epidemic-related work. Bedi said she wished the deputy director of the department (public health) G Ragunath well and extended him all support and appreciation.

She said, "In case any person has been hurt or offended by my guidance I only wish to say I am doing my duty in very trying times...There is nothing personal in anythingsaid or done." "I just advised him (Ragunath) and guided him to do what I had wanted him to, and he said he will hereafter do all that is required," Bedi said in a whatsapp message late Tuesday. The former police officer said she has the highest regard for COVID-19 warriors in white like she has for those in khakis.

She said, "During my last visit to the health control room on Saturday last, I found out certain unanswered questions and lack of preparedness on the part of a key person who was directly responsible for field coordination in the battle against COVID-19." Blaming Bedi for health officer reportedly falling sick, the staff, including doctors and nurses, at the Indira Gandhi Government General Hospital and Research Institute went on strike on Tuesday demanding she retract her remarks. Ragunath was screamed at by the Lieutenant Governor when she visited his office on Tuesday to inquire about virus-related work, a spokesman of the Health Department told PTI.

"She (Bedi) shouted at the deputy director at the top of her voice in the presence of his subordinates and Ragunath fell ill, and was admitted to the special ward of a hospital," the spokesman said. The agitation echoed in the ongoing budget session of the Territorial Assembly and members began to protest against the conduct of the Lieutenant Governor.

Chief Minister V Narayanasamy expressed regret on behalf of Bedi. Assembly Speaker V P Sivakolundhu said the Lieutenant Governor should withdraw her remarks.