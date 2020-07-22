Left Menu
Development News Edition

Medical officer hospitalised; Lt Governor wishes him well

Ragunath was screamed at by the Lieutenant Governor when she visited his office on Tuesday to inquire about virus-related work, a spokesman of the Health Department told PTI. "She (Bedi) shouted at the deputy director at the top of her voice in the presence of his subordinates and Ragunath fell ill, and was admitted to the special ward of a hospital," the spokesman said.

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 22-07-2020 17:26 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 17:26 IST
Medical officer hospitalised; Lt Governor wishes him well

A senior medical officer of the Health Department here fell ill and was hospitalised on Wednesday after reportedly being reprimanded by the Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi on epidemic-related work. Bedi said she wished the deputy director of the department (public health) G Ragunath well and extended him all support and appreciation.

She said, "In case any person has been hurt or offended by my guidance I only wish to say I am doing my duty in very trying times...There is nothing personal in anythingsaid or done." "I just advised him (Ragunath) and guided him to do what I had wanted him to, and he said he will hereafter do all that is required," Bedi said in a whatsapp message late Tuesday. The former police officer said she has the highest regard for COVID-19 warriors in white like she has for those in khakis.

She said, "During my last visit to the health control room on Saturday last, I found out certain unanswered questions and lack of preparedness on the part of a key person who was directly responsible for field coordination in the battle against COVID-19." Blaming Bedi for health officer reportedly falling sick, the staff, including doctors and nurses, at the Indira Gandhi Government General Hospital and Research Institute went on strike on Tuesday demanding she retract her remarks. Ragunath was screamed at by the Lieutenant Governor when she visited his office on Tuesday to inquire about virus-related work, a spokesman of the Health Department told PTI.

"She (Bedi) shouted at the deputy director at the top of her voice in the presence of his subordinates and Ragunath fell ill, and was admitted to the special ward of a hospital," the spokesman said. The agitation echoed in the ongoing budget session of the Territorial Assembly and members began to protest against the conduct of the Lieutenant Governor.

Chief Minister V Narayanasamy expressed regret on behalf of Bedi. Assembly Speaker V P Sivakolundhu said the Lieutenant Governor should withdraw her remarks.

TRENDING

Church of North India acts against Chotanagpur diocese bishop

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis, cast revealed, what latest we know

Is Dakota Johnson bisexual? Chris Martin to propose Jamie Dornan’s onscreen lover with a ring

One Piece Chapter 986 release on Aug 3, Orochi still alive with 7 heads? What more you can see

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Ranveer Singh treats fans with a stunning monochrome picture

Decked in a black coat, actor Ranveer Singh treated his fans with a monochromatic picture of himself on Wednesday. The Gully Boy actor took to Instagram to share the picture where he is seen sitting near a window and flaunting his cherubic ...

My dream is to win Ballon d'Or, says Sadio Mane

It was high praise for Sadio Mane when Lionel Messi summed up the Liverpool star wingers fourth-place finish in the 2019 Ballon dOr vote as shameful. Boosted by the Argentine genius admiration for him as well as his own stellar form, Mane c...

Five members nominated to Karnataka legislative council

Adagur H Vishwanath and C P Yogeshwar, who played a key role in the BJP coming to power, are among the five, who have been nominated by the Governor to the Karnataka Legislative Council on Wednesday. Also Shantharama Budna Siddi, a tribal ...

Trial results show significant faster time to clinical improvement with Favipiravir: Glenmark

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals on Wednesday said Phase 3 clinical trial of antiviral drug Favipiravir in mild to moderate COVID-19 patients demonstrated significantly faster time to clinical improvement. Results from the Phase 3 trial showed nume...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020