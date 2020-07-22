TN govt receives Rs 394.14 cr as contribution in fight against COVID-19

The Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday said it has received Rs 394.14 crore as contribution in its fight against COVID-19, from members of the public, philanthropists, corporates, and various associations. Chief Minister K Palaniswami thanked the institutions, public and various organizations, besides all the kind hearted persons who contributed generously to the Chief Ministers Public Relief Fund, an official release said.

Palaniswami specifically mentioned the 'selfless' contribution made by siblings Narendran and Niranjana of Orathur village in Cuddalore district and D Laksha, a Class XII student of a government school in Chennai and appreciated their efforts in helping the people during the crisis. While Narendran and Niranjana spent Rs 80,000 of their savings in providing food to the orphans and poor children for 40 days, Laksha had emptied out all her savings from her piggy bank, amounting to Rs 10,000 and contributed it to the CM's Public Relief Fund, the release said.

It said the government has so far received Rs 394.14 crore.