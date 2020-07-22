Uttarakhand: 6 died in landslide at Pithoragarh's Tanga village

Six died in the landslide incident in Tanga village of Pithoragarh district here on Wednesday. Six dead bodies were recovered while the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) continues the search operation in which 11 people are missing, said the Deputy Collector of Dharchula.

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), SDRF and district administration are present at the spot. "We are also taking the help of Indo Tibetan Border Police, Sub District Officer of Dharchula and Revenue Team," he added.

According to the SDRF, the dog squad team is also sent for the search. Till late evening on Tuesday, four bodies were taken out, said SDRF earlier. (ANI)