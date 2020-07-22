Five held for black marketing of remdesivir and tocilizumab

Five persons were arrested for alleged black marketing of remdesivir and tocilizumab injections, which are used in the treatment of COVID-19, in Maharashtra's Thane city, police said on Wednesday. The accused were allegedly caught selling these injections for anywhere between Rs 20,000 and Rs 80,000, an official said.

Acting on a tip-off, the police laid a trap in Teen Haath Naka locality and nabbed three of the accused late on Tuesday, he said. During interrogation, the names of two men who had supplied the medicines cropped up and they were apprehended from Navi Mumbai, the official said.

The police have registered offences under relevant sections of the IPC, Food and Drug Administration's regulations and price control norms, he said, adding that further probe is underway..