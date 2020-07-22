60-yr-old farmer killed by unidentified people in Rajasthan's Baran

A 60-year-old farmer died on Wednesday morning after being attacked with sharp-edged weapons and sticks by some unidentified assailants in a village in Baran district, police said. The victim, Krishanmurari Mali, was sleeping under a tin shade near his farm in Sakatpur village in the Atru police station area on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday when he was attacked, they said.

Mali sustained critical injuries to the head and the chest, and was rushed to the Baran district hospital, where he died around 3 am on Wednesday, SHO Harlal said. A case of murder was lodged against unidentified accused and an investigation initiated, the officer said.

The body was handed over to the family members after an autopsy, he added..