6,045 new COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh has reported 6,045 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the total count of cases to 64,713. According to the state Health Department, there are 31,763 active cases in the state while the number of discharged patients stands at 32,127.

The number of deaths due to COVID-19 stand at 823 in the state after 65 more patients succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours. With 37,724 cases and 648 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the total number of COVID-19 cases in India stands at 11,92,915. (ANI)