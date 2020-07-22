Man shot dead by militants in J-K's Kulgam

Militants on Wednesday night shot dead a man in Qazigund area of Kulgam district in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said. Abdul Rashid Dar was shot at by the ultras at around 9.30 pm, they said. Dar was rushed to a hospital for treatment but succumbed on the way, the officials said

Though it was not clear why Dar was targeted by the militants, the officials said he was associated with counter-insurgency in the past.