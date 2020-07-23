Naxals burn 2 vehicles in Telangana's Bhadradri Kothagudem

A group of Naxals burnt two road construction vehicles near Cherla Mandal in Telangana on Tuesday, said the police. The incident took place 2 km away from Chattisgarh Border.

According to the police, a group of Maoists entered a village near Cherla Mandal in Telangana, bordering Chattisgarh yesterday night around 10 pm and burned one bulldozer and a road roller. Speaking to ANI over the phone, Sunil Dutt, IPS Superintendent of Police Bhadradri Kothagudem said, "As the road work for the tribal village is underway, Maoists entered the village and burnt the two vehicles which are owned by a contractor. They also threatened the villagers to burn their houses."

"The group also threaten the contractor who is constructing a road that will connect a village to Mandal," Dutt said. Dutt further informed, "Maoists are not allowing the road to be built and are asking the contractor to pay money."

In the rainy season, these people are finding it difficult to shift to hospitals because of the bad road conditions. For any emergency facility, others have to come to Cherla Mandal, he added. A case has been registered and an investigation is underway. (ANI)