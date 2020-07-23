Left Menu
In Tripura and Mizoram too, youth have abandoned the path of violence and the Bru-Reang refugees are now moving towards a better life, he said in his address. The prime minister noted that the government is making constant efforts to improve connectivity in the northeast region, be its highways, laying of rail tracks or upgradation of airports.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-07-2020 12:12 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 12:00 IST
Northeast has potential to become India's growth engine: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

The northeast has the potential to become India's growth engine, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday, noting that peace is now being established in the entire region. He made these remarks at the foundation stone laying ceremony of the Manipur water supply project via video link.

While blockades have become a part of history in Manipur, the era of decades of violence in Assam has ceased. In Tripura and Mizoram too, youth have abandoned the path of violence and the Bru-Reang refugees are now moving towards a better life, he said in his address.

The prime minister noted that the government is making constant efforts to improve connectivity in the northeast region, be its highways, laying of rail tracks, or upgradation of airports. The foundation stone laying program, the prime minister said, is an example of the fact that even during the crisis triggered by the novel coronavirus, the country has not stopped working.

Till the time a vaccine is developed, we have to vigorously fight against coronavirus and the development works should also be carried forward with full force, he said. An externally funded project, the Manipur water supply project was designed to provide freshwater household tap connections (FHTCs) to remaining households in the Greater Imphal planning area, and for 1,731 rural habitations covering 2,80,756 households in all 16 districts of Manipur.

The project outlay is Rs 3054.58 crore, with a loan component funded by the New Development Bank.

