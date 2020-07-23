Left Menu
Development News Edition

Need of hour to jointly bear COVID burden: HP CM on bus fare hike

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Thursday hit out at the opposition Congress for criticising the Himachal Pradesh government over the recent hike in bus fares and for allowing tourists to the hill state during the COVID-19 pandemic.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 23-07-2020 13:33 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 13:33 IST
Need of hour to jointly bear COVID burden: HP CM on bus fare hike

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Thursday hit out at the opposition Congress for criticising the Himachal Pradesh government over the recent hike in bus fares and for allowing tourists to the hill state during the COVID-19 pandemic. Thakur said it is the need of the hour to jointly bear the burden of handling COVID-19 and several other states, including Punjab, have also hiked the bus fare.

The chief minister was addressing BJP workers of the Doon assembly segment in the Shimla parliamentary constituency online from his official residence here. He is in self-quarantine since Wednesday afternoon after a deputy secretary in his office tested positive for coronavirus. Though Thakur, his wife Dr Sadhana Thakur and their two daughters tested negative around 9 pm on Wednesday, they will remain quarantined for a week and tested again, Additional Chief Secretary (Health) R D Dhiman said.

The opposition Congress, Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) and the RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) had on Tuesday demanded an immediate rollback of the 25 per cent hike in bus fares in Himachal Pradesh.  On Monday, the state government decided to increase the bus fare by 25 per cent. It also decided to hike minimum bus fare for the first three kilometres from Rs 5 to Rs 7 in view of the fund crunch due to the COVID-19 pandemic. On criticism by the opposition for allowing tourists in the state during the pandemic, he said most of the states, including Uttarakhand, Goa and Kerala, had allowed tourists after banning them due to the coronavirus lockdown in March. The state government has allowed their entry with strict preconditions, he added.

The chief minister said that not a single tourist has been found COVID-19 positive.  He alerted people that COVID-19 cases might increase in the rainy season.  Thakur said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed fear of a spike in cases in rains during a video conference with him about three-four days ago. The chief minister, however, said there is no need to panic as the state government is fully prepared to tackle the situation.

TRENDING

Alembic Pharma Q1 profit jumps over 2-folds to Rs 301.46 cr

Rewinding Bae Suzy & Lee min-ho’s love – Both celebs’ agencies confirmed relationship

Pak sympathiser Tony Ashai lives in comfort, wants Kashmiri youth to ruin their lives

China evacuates thousands after floods threaten villages

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Optimise Media launches Video Commerce for Publishers, Powered by Flickstree

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India NewsVoir Performance marketing is one of the highest-earning methods for websites and app owners for more than a decade. A pioneer in the Affiliate Marketing Industry and recognized around the world as one of the...

Why are coins hard to find during the pandemic?

The Federal Reserve has seen a significant decline of coins in circulation because people are not spending them as regularly at businesses, many of which are either temporarily closed or not accepting cash. Coins are still plentiful. In A...

GST e-invoicing for businesses with Rs 500-cr turnover from Oct 1

The government will notify a new GST e-invoice scheme under which businesses with turnover of Rs 500 crore and above will generate all invoices on a centralised government portal starting October 1, an official said on Thursday. Earlier, th...

DRDO establishes COVID-19 testing facility at Leh based lab DIHAR

DRDO has established a COVID-19 testing facility at the Leh based laboratory Defence Institute of High Altitude Research DIHAR to enhance the rate of testing to identify the Corona cases in the Union Territory of Ladakh. The testing facilit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020