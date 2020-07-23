Left Menu
Development News Edition

Passing of Public Service Legislation Bill to deliver significant change

The new Public Service Act, which repeals and replaces the State Sector Act 1988, is more citizen-focused and will make it easier for the public service to tackle the biggest challenges facing Governments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 23-07-2020 14:06 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 14:06 IST
Passing of Public Service Legislation Bill to deliver significant change
“We saw the Public Service at its best in the immediate response to COVID-19, as is often the case in times of crisis,” Chris Hipkins said. Image Credit: Twitter(@chrishipkins)

Minister of State Services Chris Hipkins said today's passing of the Public Service Legislation Bill will deliver the most significant change in the public service in 30 years.

The new Public Service Act, which repeals and replaces the State Sector Act 1988, is more citizen-focused and will make it easier for the public service to tackle the biggest challenges facing Governments.

"We saw the Public Service at its best in the immediate response to COVID-19, as is often the case in times of crisis," Chris Hipkins said.

"The changes in this Bill lock-in and expand the thinking and practices of collaboration that this government has been championing.

"It is no longer possible for anyone single agency to fix the really big and complex problems New Zealand faces today. Policy and operational silos take you only so far.

"The State Sector Act 1988 was designed for its time and since then there have been major social, economic and technological changes, many of them on a global scale.

"The new Act gives the public service the tools and organisational agility to work together to tackle the most challenging, inter-generational issues and deliver services in ways that work best for New Zealanders.

"The naming of the Act itself also signals a shift in focus, placing a clear emphasis on service to New Zealand individuals and communities as the key focus and motivation for all public service agencies and activities," Chris Hipkins said.

The new Act:

provides a more flexible set of options for how the Public Service can organise itself to better respond to specific priorities

allows public servants to move between agencies more easily

clearly establishes the purpose, principles, and values of an apolitical Public Service, as well as its role in government formation

supports the Crown in its commitment to and its relationship with Māoristrengthens leadership across the Public Service and, in particular, provides for a system and future-focused leadership, and

shifts the focus from state services to public services, changing the name of the State Services Commission to the Public Service Commission.

"Under the changes, boards – made up of a number of chief executives from relevant government agencies – could be established to tackle the most pressing cross-portfolio issues. These boards, or joint ventures, would be accountable to a single Minister and receive direct budget appropriations.

"Long-held principles and values of the public service - political neutrality, free and frank advice, and merit-based appointments – are embedded into the new Act," Chris Hipkins said.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Alembic Pharma Q1 profit jumps over 2-folds to Rs 301.46 cr

Rewinding Bae Suzy & Lee min-ho’s love – Both celebs’ agencies confirmed relationship

Pak sympathiser Tony Ashai lives in comfort, wants Kashmiri youth to ruin their lives

China evacuates thousands after floods threaten villages

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Residents of Piduguralla in Andhra oppose COVID Care hospital in residential area

The people of Piduguralla in Andhra Pradeshs Guntur district gathered outside the Palnadu Hospital in opposition to its appointment as a COVID-19 dedicated hospital. Prabhakar Rao, Circle Inspector, Piduguralla told ANI that a huge number o...

Optimise Media launches Video Commerce for Publishers, Powered by Flickstree

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India NewsVoir Performance marketing is one of the highest-earning methods for websites and app owners for more than a decade. A pioneer in the Affiliate Marketing Industry and recognized around the world as one of the...

Why are coins hard to find during the pandemic?

The Federal Reserve has seen a significant decline of coins in circulation because people are not spending them as regularly at businesses, many of which are either temporarily closed or not accepting cash. Coins are still plentiful. In A...

GST e-invoicing for businesses with Rs 500-cr turnover from Oct 1

The government will notify a new GST e-invoice scheme under which businesses with turnover of Rs 500 crore and above will generate all invoices on a centralised government portal starting October 1, an official said on Thursday. Earlier, th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020