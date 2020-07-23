Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chandigarh to soon get 'tree ambulance' service

The Chandigarh administration is set to introduce an emergency 'tree ambulance' service that would cater to the needs of rotting and unhealthy trees in the Union Territory.

ANI | Chandigarh | Updated: 23-07-2020 15:26 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 15:26 IST
Chandigarh to soon get 'tree ambulance' service
Debendra Dalai, Director of Environment in Chandigarh in conversation with ANI. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The Chandigarh administration is set to introduce an emergency 'tree ambulance' service that would cater to the needs of rotting and unhealthy trees in the Union Territory.

"We noticed that several trees were rotting due to termites and other insects so we came up with the idea of an ambulance service for trees. We will release a phone number so that people can contact us whenever they see a tree in a bad condition. One would just need to call the Pariyavaran Bhavan of Chandigarh and a special vehicle with experts will reach the location and do the needful," said Debendra Dalai, the Director of Environment in Chandigarh.

"All formalities are complete and we will start the service very soon," he added. (ANI)

TRENDING

Rewinding Bae Suzy & Lee min-ho’s love – Both celebs’ agencies confirmed relationship

Alembic Pharma Q1 profit jumps over 2-folds to Rs 301.46 cr

Pak sympathiser Tony Ashai lives in comfort, wants Kashmiri youth to ruin their lives

Sex Education Season 3 release possible in April 2021, updates on cast, plot & other details

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Optimise Media launches video commerce for publishers, powered by Flickstree

Mumbai Maharashtra India July 23 ANINewsVoir Performance marketing is one of the highest-earning methods for websites and app owners for more than a decade. A pioneer in the Affiliate Marketing Industry and recognized around the world as on...

Bitbns teams up with Sylo to open crypto mainstream to a billion Indians

Bengaluru Karnataka India, July 23 ANIPRNewswire Bitbns, Indias largest crypto exchange has joined hands with Global software development house Sylo to better serve the Indian markets growing demand for legitimate crypto-projects. A unique ...

NCOP approves 2020 Division of Revenue Amendment Bill tabled by Mboweni

The National Council of Provinces NCOP approved the 2020 Division of Revenue Amendment Bill during its plenary sitting on Wednesday.The bill was tabled by Finance Minister Tito Mboweni on 24 June, as part of the 2020 Supplementary Budget, m...

South African institute reports discrepancy in deaths

The South African Medical Research Council is reporting a huge discrepancy between the countrys confirmed COVID-19 deaths and the number of excess deaths from natural causes. The new report shows more than 17,000 excess deaths from May 6 to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020