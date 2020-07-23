Man arrested for posing as HM Shah’s personal secy, calling Hry & Raj ministers for job
The Delhi Police Crime Branch has arrested a 25-year-old man for allegedly posing as a personal secretary of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and calling up the labour ministers of Haryana and Rajasthan to get someone employed, officials said on Thursday.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-07-2020 16:31 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 16:31 IST
The Delhi Police Crime Branch has arrested a 25-year-old man for allegedly posing as a personal secretary of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and calling up the labour ministers of Haryana and Rajasthan to get someone employed, officials said on Thursday. Sandeep Choudhary is a resident of Teh Mundawar in Alwar district of Rajasthan, they said
He was arrested after the Crime Branch registered a case based on a complaint by the home ministry, police said. According to the complaint, a man posing as a personal secretary of Shah had called up the labour ministers of Haryana and Rajasthan to get somebody employed.
