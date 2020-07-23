Left Menu
Chennai, Jul 23 (PTI): Highlights from the Southern region at 5.05 pm.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 23-07-2020 17:10 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 17:10 IST
MDS1 PD-VIRUS-CASES Three die of COVID-19 in Puducherry, 123 new cases take overall tally to 2,421 Puducherry: Puducherry on Thursday reported three COVID-19 deaths, pushing the toll to 34 while 123 new cases were detected in the union territory. MDS4 TN-VIRUS-RAJBHAVAN (COR SLUG) Eighty-four personnel deployed in TN Raj Bhavan test positive for COVID-19 Chennai: Eighty-four security and fire services personnel deployed in Raj Bhavan have tested positive for COVID-19 but none of them came into contact with Governor Banwarilal Purohit or senior officials, the government said here on Thursday.

MDS5 BIZ-TN-INVESTMENTS-CM TN inks pacts for over Rs 30,000 crore investments in two months Chennai: Tamil Nadu on Thursday signed 16 Memoranda of Understanding envisaging fresh investments totally worth more than Rs 5,100 crore that would provide over 6,500 jobs, the government said. MDS6 KL-ASSEMBLY-GOVT Kerala govt to recommend to Guv to put off July 27 assembly session Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government on Thursday decided to recommend to state Governor Arif Mohammed Khan to put off the one day session of the state assembly slated for July 27, in view of the prevailing situation due to the coronavirus spread.

MES3 KA-VIRUS-SIDDARAMAIAH Siddaramaiah demands judicial probe into alleged irregularities in COVID management Bengaluru: Alleging large-scale corruption in COVID management in Karnataka to the tune of at least Rs 2,000 crore, former chief minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday demanded a judicial inquiry by a sitting High Court judge.PTI SS PTI PTI.

