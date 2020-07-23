Eyeing 2021 Assembly poll, TMC reshuffles its structural framework

By Joymala Bagchi All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) is undergoing a complete structural revamp clearing all its unnecessary ad-hoc posts which were present in the party till date.

The organisational restructuring will have 21 members State Campaign Committee which will serve as the parent body to all the organisational and campaign-related activities till 2021 Bengal Assembly poll. Among 21 members, seven will also be the members of the steering committee of the State Campaign Committee.

The parent body will be headed by Subrata Bakshi, Partha Chatterjee, Sudip Bandhopadhyay, Derek O' Brien, Subrata Mukherjee, Abhishek Banerjee, Suvendu Abhikary, Firad Hakim, Nadimul Haque, Kalyan Banerjee, Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, Shanta Chettri, Vivek Gupta, Sadhan Pande, Arpita Ghosh, Gautam Deb, Mamata Thakur, Hiten Burman, Mriganko Mahato, Debu Tubu, Aroop Biswas. Sources from TMC told ANI that, "the structural reshuffling has been made eyeing the upcoming Bengal Assembly poll in 2021. The work distribution will have a more systematic outcome."

"The restructuring will help in getting public redressal addressed in a streamlined and hence in a quicker manner" the source stated in addition. The State Campaign Committee will have district committees directly under itself. District Committees have been further divided into one District President, District Chairman and two district coordinators. However, the number of district coordinators may vary between one and two depending on the demography of the district.

Also, district youth committee will be formed headed by District Youth President. This move by TMC is considered to be another major step toward the upcoming poll in 2021 as the re-engineering will serve as a bridge between people and the decision-makers. (ANI)