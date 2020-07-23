Left Menu
Kejriwal inspects Chandni Chowk redevelopment project; says main area to open by first week of Nov

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said the main area under the Chandni Chowk redevelopment project is expected to open by the first week of November, and it will operate as a non-motorised vehicle street from 9 am to 9 pm.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-07-2020 18:47 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 18:47 IST
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said the main area under the Chandni Chowk redevelopment project is expected to open by the first week of November, and it will operate as a non-motorised vehicle street from 9 am to 9 pm. Kejriwal, who inspected the project with Urban Development Minister Satyendar Jain, said the historical glory of the Chandani Chowk area in Old Delhi will be brought back after the completion of the redevelopment and beautification plan.  At an estimated cost of Rs 90 crore, the Chandni Chowk redevelopment project will revamp the path from Red Fort to Fatehpuri Masjid.  "We are standing at the main area of Chandani Chowk, and we are witnessing that the whole area has been redeveloped...this will be a non-motorised vehicle area from morning 9 am to 9 pm," Kejriwal told reporters.

"We hope that the area will be a popular tourist attraction and gain many tourists from across the country and the globe. We are hoping that the place will be opened by the the first week of November, it was supposed to start in May but the process was delayed due to coronavirus," he also said. Chandni Chowk is known to be one of the oldest and major markets not in Delhi but also in the country.

