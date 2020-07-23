Clear dues of Uttar Pradesh sugarcane farmers: BSP MP Danish Ali

BSP MP Kunwar Danish Ali requested the government on Thursday to clear the outstanding dues of sugarcane farmers in Uttar Pradesh as they have been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic. Ali claimed that in his Lok Sabha constituency of Amroha, sugarcane arrears of more than Rs 800 crore are pending.

"Sugar mills owe a total of Rs 875 crores to sugarcane farmers in just one Lok Sabha constituency. Such a huge outstanding amount narrates the story of the hapless farmers in Uttar Pradesh and the rest of the country," the Bahujan Samaj Party MP said in a statement. The BSP MP said at a time when the entire country is passing through the coronavirus crisis, farmers and the labourers are the worst affected and facing an uncertain future.

Ali said he appeals to the government to release the arrears of sugarcane farmers with immediate effect so that they could get some relief. Pay the dues of the farmers on time and let them remain 'Atmnirbhar', he said..