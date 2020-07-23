Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kashmiri youth avail PMEGP scheme to create new opportunities, contribute against COVID fight

Zahoor Ahmad is a busy man, but feels 'fulfilled.' As Covid-19 crisis gripped the Kashmir Valley, his garment-manufacturing unit, nestled in South Kashmir's Pulwama, manufactured thousands of face masks for the people of the region.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 23-07-2020 22:02 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 22:02 IST
Kashmiri youth avail PMEGP scheme to create new opportunities, contribute against COVID fight
Workers stitching in a factory in Pulwama, J-K. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Zahoor Ahmad is a busy man, but feels 'fulfilled.' As Covid-19 crisis gripped the Kashmir Valley, his garment-manufacturing unit, nestled in South Kashmir's Pulwama, manufactured thousands of face masks for the people of the region. "When this virus came, we made about 80,000 face masks after district administration placed an order with us," says Ahmad, sitting in a cozy chair in his factory amidst the sound of dozens of sewing machines.

Ahmad's spirit of 'help your neighbour' is inspiring. The Khadi Village Industries Board (KVIB) helped him establish the factory, where other youth also work. After the abrogation of Article 370 in August last year, several governmental schemes have reached Kashmir and benefitted many like Ahmad, who borrowed a loan under Prime Ministers Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP).

One of the flagship schemes of the government, PMEGP is a credit-linked subsidy programme aimed at generating self-employment opportunities through establishment of micro-enterprises in the non-farm sector by helping traditional artisans and unemployed youth. Tariq Ahmad is one such beneficiary, who established a similar sewing unit, where over 20 men meticulously stitch garments for the people.

"This is a very good step by the central government and unemployed educated youth are being benefited," Tariq told ANI. He is now not only earning for himself but has been able to provide employment to several other youths in the district.

Javaid Malik, an employee of the unit said he got work opportunity the under PMEGP. "I was jobless but now I am working at my friend's unit here. It is a good initiative by the administration, and I am thankful to them for giving me employment," said Malik.

The Kashmir Valley is home to nearly seven million people, out of which a little less than half are youths. With the revocation of Article 370, several young women and men have started making big, and are optimistic that the road ahead will be fraught with happiness and prosperity. (ANI)

TRENDING

Rewinding Bae Suzy & Lee min-ho’s love – Both celebs’ agencies confirmed relationship

Alembic Pharma Q1 profit jumps over 2-folds to Rs 301.46 cr

Pak sympathiser Tony Ashai lives in comfort, wants Kashmiri youth to ruin their lives

Sex Education Season 3 release possible in April 2021, updates on cast, plot & other details

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Indian Railways to cover all wagons under RFID by 2022

The Indian Railways on Thursday said that it will use radio-frequency identification tags RFID for tracking of all wagons by 2022. A total of 23,000 wagons have been covered under the RFID project so far and the target is to cover all wagon...

Elon Musk's SpaceX in talks to raise funds at $44 bln valuation - Bloomberg News

Billionaire Elon Musks SpaceX is looking to raise new capital at a valuation of about 44 billion, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.The company is in talks with investors for raising about 1 billion...

Karnataka amends certain provisions in industries related laws

The Karnataka cabinet on Thursday gave its approval to The Industrial Disputes and Certain Other Laws Karnataka Amendment Ordinance, saying it was aimed at addressing challenges faced by industries due to COVID-19 pandemic. However, trade u...

SAD asks Punjab CM why money was not released from CM Relief fund for COVID-19 assistance

The Shiromani Akali Dal SAD on Thursday asked Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh to tell the people of the state why the Congress government was not releasing any money accumulated in the CM Relief fund for providing assistance t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020