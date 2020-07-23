Left Menu
Development News Edition

NHM contractual workers observe strike in Punjab demanding job regularisation

"We observed a complete strike at all district headquarters in protest against the state government's attitude towards our job regularisation demand," said Inderjeet Singh Rana, the president of the NRHM Employees Union, Punjab. The protesting employees, including doctors, staff nurses and lab technicians, have been demanding regularisation of their jobs.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 23-07-2020 22:16 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 22:16 IST
NHM contractual workers observe strike in Punjab demanding job regularisation

Around 9,500 contractual workers under the National Health Mission in Punjab on Thursday observed a one-day strike to press their demand for job regularisation. "We observed a complete strike at all district headquarters in protest against the state government's attitude towards our job regularisation demand," said Inderjeet Singh Rana, the president of the NRHM Employees Union, Punjab.

The protesting employees, including doctors, staff nurses and lab technicians, have been demanding regularisation of their jobs. "A total of 9,500 health staff under NHM have been working on contract for the past more than 11 years. We have been demanding job regularisation but nothing has been done so far,” said Rana. The agitating workers were also upset over an advertisement given by the state health department, inviting applications for several posts, including staff nurses.

"Instead of regularising our job, the health department now wanted to hire new staff for regular posts,” said Rana. They demanded a meeting with Chief Minister Amarinder Singh over their demand at the earliest. “Otherwise, employees will go on strike from July 27,” warned Rana.

Meanwhile, state health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu on Thursday appealed to NHM staff not to go on strike. The minister in an official release said the entire world is fighting against the COVID-19 crisis and the health employees are at the forefront.

At this juncture, the staff working under NHM should not even think of such a move as this would not only be "anti-mankind" but also against their call of duty, said Sidhu. He exhorted the health workers, especially staff nurses, to keep serving the people of the state in the manner they have been doing especially after the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.

He further said that despite all odds, the department gave NHM employees six per cent plus 12 per cent special COVID-19 increment about two months ago..

TRENDING

Rewinding Bae Suzy & Lee min-ho’s love – Both celebs’ agencies confirmed relationship

Alembic Pharma Q1 profit jumps over 2-folds to Rs 301.46 cr

Pak sympathiser Tony Ashai lives in comfort, wants Kashmiri youth to ruin their lives

Sex Education Season 3 release possible in April 2021, updates on cast, plot & other details

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Flyers' Lindblom to join team, could play

Left winger Oskar Lindblom will join the Philadelphia Flyers in Toronto and might even return to game action before the end of the season, head coach Alain Vigneault told reporters Thursday. Lindblom -- who signed a three-year, 9 million ex...

Indian Railways to cover all wagons under RFID by 2022

The Indian Railways on Thursday said that it will use radio-frequency identification tags RFID for tracking of all wagons by 2022. A total of 23,000 wagons have been covered under the RFID project so far and the target is to cover all wagon...

Elon Musk's SpaceX in talks to raise funds at $44 bln valuation - Bloomberg News

Billionaire Elon Musks SpaceX is looking to raise new capital at a valuation of about 44 billion, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.The company is in talks with investors for raising about 1 billion...

Karnataka amends certain provisions in industries related laws

The Karnataka cabinet on Thursday gave its approval to The Industrial Disputes and Certain Other Laws Karnataka Amendment Ordinance, saying it was aimed at addressing challenges faced by industries due to COVID-19 pandemic. However, trade u...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020