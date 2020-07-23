Pakistan initiates ceasefire violation along LoC in J-K's Baramulla
Pakistan has initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation along the Line of Control (LoC) in Naugam Sector here on Thursday evening by firing mortars and other weapons.ANI | Baramulla (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 23-07-2020 22:21 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 22:21 IST
Pakistan has initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation along the Line of Control (LoC) in Baramulla's Naugam Sector here on Thursday evening by firing mortars and other weapons. The befitting response is being given, said PRO Defence, Srinagar.
Earlier today, Pakistan violated ceasefire with small arms firing and mortar shelling along the LoC in the Balakote sector of the Poonch district on Thursday evening. The ceasefire violation took place around 5:15 pm. The Indian army retaliated the firing. (ANI)
ALSO READ
Meghalaya govt has not taken any decision on lockdown in Shillong: CM Conrad Sangma
Colombia coronavirus lockdown extended until Aug. 1
$761 million investment to assist local govt to upgrade water services
Uzair Baloch was an 'Iranian spy', says Sindh govt report
Lockdown helped me identify shortcomings in my game: defender Kothajit