Two bike-borne men snatch woman's gold chain in Delhi's GK

Two bike-borne men allegedly snatched a gold chain from a woman in south Delhi's Greater Kailash on Thursday afternoon, police said. The incident which took place around 1.30 pm was captured in a CCTV camera.

In the CCTV footage, the two men can be seen snatching the woman's bag. When she tried to resist, the pillion rider got down of the motorcycle and snatched her chain. The accused later fled from the spot.

A senior police officer said a case has been registered under relevant sections of the IPC at Greater Kailash police station and efforts are underway to nab the duo..