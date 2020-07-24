MGR's statue draped with saffron cloth in Puducherry, AIADMK MLAs protest

A statue of AIADMK founder and former Tamil Nadu chief minister M G Ramachandran (MGR) was draped with a saffron cloth on Thursday, leading to a protest by party MLAs here. AIADMK MLA A Anbalagan said strict action should be taken against the culprits.

He, along with another party MLA Vayyapuri Manikandan, garlanded the statue after removing the saffron cloth from it. AIADMK sources said a police complaint was lodged in the matter.