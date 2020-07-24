UP: Brickbats among neighbours over rainwater entering home, 4 injured and 2 held

Four persons were injured in brickbats between two neighbouring families over rainwater entering their premises in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr district on Thursday, police said. Two people have been detained so far in connection with the incident that took place in Chanderu village, under Sikandrabad police station limits, they said.

A video of the incident also surfaced on social media which purportedly showed dozens of people, including women, hurling bricks from a rooftop and inflicting injuries to some people on the other side. Senior Superintendent of Police, Bulandshahr, Santosh Kumar Singh said the matter started with an argument between women and later escalated into brickbats. There are two adjoining houses in the village belonging to locals Arif and Asif.

"Arif's house is at a higher elevation than Asif's building. As a result, excess rainwater started entering Asif's place that led to a verbal conflict and hurling of abuses among the women from the two sides and eventually unfolded into a clash and brickbats," Singh said. He said four people suffered "minor" injuries in the clash and police are further probing the matter based on video evidence from the spot.

Sikandrabad police officials told PTI that two persons from Arif's family have been detained after they were purportedly seen hurling bricks from their terrace during the clash..